On the agendas

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District

SIDNEY — The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. to consider the purchase of a replacement truck for the District’s recycling facility. It will be held at the Shelby County Commissioner’s Office, 129 E. Court St., Sidney.

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. at the board office.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular session on Monday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 12, at 6:3o p.m. in the board room.

Items on the agenda includes the treasurer’s report about the bond retirement fund, the audit update and appropriation modification; the superintendent report about the board reports, the 2023 meeting schedule, the school calendar and board goals; recommendations to approve employee contracts and the 2023-24 school calendar and an executive session to discuss the employment of public employees.

Upper Valley Career Center BOE

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda includes reports from the superintendent, administrators, board members and treasurer; approving fund transfers; accepting donations; approve out-of-district learning experiences; and approve personnel items.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins School District’s Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, committee reports, setting the January board meeting and reorganizational meeting and accepting donations.

MRESC Governing Board

SIDNEY — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center’s Governing Board’s Dec. 15, 2022, regular board meeting will be held at Murphy’s Restaurant. This meeting will be at 110 E. Poplar St., Sidney, Ohio, at 6:30 p.m.

Board of Directors of The Miami Conservancy District

DAYTON — The Board of Directors of The Miami Conservancy District and its Subdistricts will hold its regular meeting on Dec. 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Miami Conservancy District located at 38 East Monument Avenue, Dayton. The regular meeting will be preceded by a work session at 9 a.m.

Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee

SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the points raised at the meeting on Dec. 6.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney Records Commission will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

The commission meets at least once every six months to supervise the retention of records and approve requests for the disposal of records of the city.

Sidney Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will meet on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m. in the first floor conference room of City Hall.

The purpose of the meeting is to certify scores and ranking of candidates for the police chief position.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.