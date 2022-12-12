What Christmas looks like

Nolan Boeckman, 3, of Maria Stein, looks at the Grinch tree at the Fort Loramie Historical Society’s Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 10. Nolan is the son of Nick and Jenna Boeckman.

Visitors eat snacks and chat as they attend the Fort Loramie Historical Society’s Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event lets the public see the elaborate Christmas decorations placed in every room of the Wilderness Trail Museum.