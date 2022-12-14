Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• Brukner Nature Center Autumn Art Exhibit featuring artwork by Sue King will run through Dec. 11. King’s artwork will be on sale until then and will be ready to be picked up on Dec. 12. All proceeds from this exhibit will go to BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured vendor for November is Sugar Grove Maple Products. Sugar Grove Maple Products is a family owned and operated farm near Troy. They gather approximately 5o gallons of sap to be boiled down into gallons of pure maple syrup. Their products will be on sale at BNC through November with a portion of the sales being donated back to BNC. Hours for the BNC Nature Shop are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

• The Brukner Nature Center’s pre-registration for their Winter PEEP Session is now open. Give the child in your life the gift to play, learn and grow with nature. Preschoolers will meet once a week for six weeks and discover a different nature-related topic each week filled with discoveries as we share stories, encounter wildlife and explore the outdoors. Class sizes will be limited to 10 children and the classes will be an hour and a half of mostly outdoor activity, so always dress for the weather — rain/winter coats, boots, hat, gloves, etc. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3-5 years old, who are potty-trained (no pull-ups) and not attending Kindergarten or being home-schooled for Kindergarten. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Cost for the PEEP Winter Session is $55 per child for BNC members or $75 per child for non-members, cash or check preferred. Call 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or email [email protected]

• Coyotes, opossums and owls, oh my! Brukner Nature Center is home to over 50 wildlife ambassadors, native Ohio wildlife no longer able to survive in the wild. And every day we clean, feed and give them enrichment to keep them healthy and happy, both physically and mentally. BNC asks individuals to consider donating a gift to their awe-inspiring wildlife ambassadors this year. Gift ideas can be found on our wish list online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com/wish-listamazonsmile.html or by selecting a gift tag idea from our Wishes for Wildlife tree located just inside the main entrance. Simply select a tag, have fun shopping, then return the gift tag with your item on or before Friday, Dec. 23 by 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

• The Brukner Nature Center is hosting a Winter Solstice Celebration at 7 p.m. featuring artwork from Maria Burke and a presentation by Tim Harrison, author and wildlife documentary filmmaker. Burke will be selling a selection of magnets, stickers and postcards in the BNC Nature Shop. Harrison will be presenting information about his two documentaries “The Elephant in the Living Room” and “The Conservation Game” and his latest book “White Magic: The Curse of the White Tiger. Harrison asks that guests watch his documentaries, especially “The Conservation Game,” before attending to bring any comments and questions. His book will be available for purchase and signing. The event is free to the public and a portion of all sales of Burke’s art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

• The deadline for registering for Brukner Nature Center’s Winter Vacation Camp, Surviving Winter. Surviving Winter is an exploration camp for kids in Kindergarten through fifth grade. Camp will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. Thursday’s camp topic is “Featured Features,” during which kids will learn about birds’ winter survival tactics and identification. Friday’s topic is “Amazing Mammals,” where kids will learn how various mammals adapt during the winter. Kids will be meeting with wildlife ambassadors, playing games and taking wintry hikes. Register your children by Monday, Dec. 19, by calling 937-698-6483. All program fees are non-refundable. Cost per day is $15/child for BNC members and $20/child for non-members.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

• Brukner Nature Center invites the public to join their staff on a morning hike at 9 a.m. to conduct their annual survey of birds found at BNC. The data provides valuable information on population trends and helps the center manage the preserve. At 9 a.m. the staff and guests will meet in the Interpretive Building to divide into groups and head out on the trails. BNC asks guests to bring binoculars and a dish to share for lunch, soup and coffee will be provided by the center. Registration is required in case changes must be made to the event due to weather. To register call 937-698-6493.