3 injured in crash

MINSTER — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Judith Coppess, 80, of Minster, was southbound on state Route 66 near Koop Road when she crossed the center line. Coppess struck a car driven by Kelly Cramer, 28, of Fort Loramie head-on. Cramer’s vehicle struck a car driven by Lillian Caudill, 20, of Minster.

Cramer was taken by life-flight to a Toledo hospital with serious injuries. A one-year-old boy was uninjured in the crash.

Coppess was transported for a hospital for treatment. Caudill suffered minor injuries.

The Patrol was assisted by many area agencies assisted. The crash remains under investigation.