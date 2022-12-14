Anna Village Council adopts emergency legislation

ANNA – The Anna Village Council passed emergency legislation at a special meeting on Nov. 26.

Since not enough council members were present at the regular council meeting on Nov. 22 to suspend the rules and adopt the legislation, a special meeting was required. All the legislation presented was adopted and included the following:

• An ordinance authorizing the village administrator to enter into an agreement with Stolly Insurance Group and the Ohio plan for insurance coverage from Nov. 28, 2022, through Nov. 28, 2023;

• An ordinance making revisions to the human resource personnel policies and procedures manual in regard to job descriptions and setting employee wages for 2023;

• A resolution approving the communications tower to be constructed within the village.

During the Nov. 22 meeting, two ordinances entered first readings: one authorizing the increase of Republic garbage bag prices by 25 cents on March 1, 2023, and the other authorizing ACH payment to require email billing. One ordinance regarding sidewalk necessities for 2023 was skipped because the plans are not complete and the ordinance can’t be passed without them. The council also accepted Choice One Engineering’s quote for $37,100 for the 2023 sidewalk program.

The council discussed the Timber Trail sidewalk, and administrator Jess Geuy said a quote has been received for over $50,000 and an engineer has been contacted for other options. The sidewalk will be moved to the east to eliminate additional work. Letters will go out for phase one which will need to be completed by the end of June 2023.

As mentioned in the public works report, the new wastewater operator of record started on Nov. 21. In old business, Councilmember Ken Aselage mentioned that he is looking for residents to be on the ordinance committee, and he would like to extend the completion deadline for property maintenance violations at 302 S. Pike St. to six months versus the original 45 days as there are village residents that want to volunteer to complete some of the issues.

Another regular session of the council was held on Dec. 13, and the next regular session will be held on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

