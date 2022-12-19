LSO New Year’s Eve Pops Concert planned

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra partners up with Jeans ‘n Classics to end the year on a high note with “Never Break the Chain – The Music of Fleetwood Mac” on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center located at 7 Town Square, Lima.

Hailed as one of the greatest pop groups of all time, Fleetwood Mac’s iconic music combines piercing lyrics, smooth harmonies and a high-energy rock and roll feel that continues to resonate with fans from every generation. Led by Music Director Andrew Crust and Jeans n’ Classics artists Rique Franks, Ian Jutsun, Kathryn Rose and Peter Brennan, this concert features more than 50 years of top hits.

Tickets can be purchased for $35 online at www.limasymphony.com or by calling the symphony office at 419-222-5701.

The Lima Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to preserving musical excellence as a living part of the community. Serving communities throughout West Central Ohio, the Lima Symphony annually presents five subscription concerts, a family concert, Candlelight concerts and an annual New Year’s Eve Pops concert.