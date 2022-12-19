A variety of pigeons

A Fantail pigeon puffs out its chest and flares its tail feathers like a peacock as it takes part in the Top of Ohio Pigeon Show held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Roy Smith of Hagerstown, Ind., looks at some of the different breeds of doves on display during the Top of Ohio Pigeon Show held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 17.