Anna Village Council promotes new public works superintendent

ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved the promotion of Matt Dawson to public works superintendent at a meeting on Dec. 13 after the position became vacant at the beginning of the month.

Dawson has been the interim superintendent since former superintendent Jacob Schumpert resigned, and his last day was Dec. 2. Administrator Jess Geuy recommended Dawson for the promotion as he said, “he has stepped up and is doing an outstanding job.” The council deliberated the topic in executive session and announced the decision afterward. A position will also be posted for hiring a public works employee. As mentioned in his report, Dawson said the new part-time wastewater operator of record is knowledgeable and has been doing well.

The council made multiple decisions during the meeting, including suspending the rules and approving two ordinances; one to hire a solicitor and the other to authorize the mayor to enter into a settlement agreement and mutual release with Anna Truck Stop, LLC. They did the same for a resolution to set temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2023. A $169,865 bid was accepted from Fillmore Construction for the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) street repaving project, and up to $70,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were allocated to purchase a new bucket truck.

Geuy reported that the new design for the Timber Trail sidewalk has been received and the project will probably be started in March 2023. He also said Choice One Engineering is working on the design for the 2023 sidewalk program.

As mentioned in old business, Solicitor Madison Brinkman said she will investigate what the village can do with the Mayor’s Court funds. The potential ordinance committee is also looking for residents to volunteer.

In new business, Geuy asked whether the raises approved at the last meeting included a cost-of-living increase. Mayor Mark Pulfer said it was more than the cost of living and included merit raises. Councilmember Ken Aselage recommended repealing the ordinance regarding pay raises, and Brinkman said the council can either repeal it or let it move forward because the person that prompted the question no longer works for the village and the pay increase will not start until the beginning of 2023. There was no repeal approved at the meeting.

Another regular session of the council was held on Dec. 27, and the next regular session will be held on Jan. 10, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

