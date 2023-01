Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• The Brukner Nature Center’s pre-registration for their Winter PEEP Session is now open. Give the child in your life the gift to play, learn and grow with nature. Preschoolers will meet once a week for six weeks and discover a different nature-related topic each week filled with discoveries as we share stories, encounter wildlife and explore the outdoors. Class sizes will be limited to 10 children and the classes will be an hour and a half of mostly outdoor activity, so always dress for the weather — rain/winter coats, boots, hat, gloves, etc. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3-5 years old, who are potty-trained (no pull-ups) and not attending Kindergarten or being home-schooled for Kindergarten. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Cost for the PEEP Winter Session is $55 per child for BNC members or $75 per child for non-members, cash or check preferred. Call 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or email [email protected]

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

• The Shelby County Coin Club will host guest speaker Leroy Van Allen. The meeting will take place at 7:15 p.m. at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. Van Allen is famous for The Comprehensive Catalog and Encyclopedia of Morgan and Peace Dollars and is an expert and pioneer in Van Allen-Mallis (VAM) varieties.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

• The Sidney Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1300 Fourth Ave., Sidney. The fish fry is drive-thru only and meals come with fish, a choice of two sides and a dinner roll. Meals are $10 for adults and $7 for children and seniors.