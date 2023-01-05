SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Joel Thomas Gratton, 29, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Christopher L. Wiggins, 65, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Malinda A. Lovett, 25, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.
Nicholas Lamont Spradling Foster, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
John R. Beckman, 78, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nathan Lhamon, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.
Andrew Nielson, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.
Samuel B. Lotz, 67, of Jackson Center, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Victor M. Perez, 60, of West Milton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
William Joseph Okelly, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Samuel H. Cotrell, 74, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kylieghe Amanda Hicks, 22, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Kevin Dershem, 55, of Fort Loramie, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Briana Nichole Crew, 26, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Hailey N. McNamara, 30, of New Carlisle, was charged with expired plates, $121 fine.
Adrianna Valentina Defrancesco, 19, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Madelynn Joyce Grandsko, 23, of Maumee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Julia Cisco, 65, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Michael S. Corner II, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Adam G. Morrow, 30, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Lora L. Hawkins, 57, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Kevin S. Petty, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Emmanuel Sauveur, 38, of Springfield, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Kevin Coleman, 66, of Crestline, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Carla Danette Major, 52, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Chelsea Renee Goble, 34, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield signs, $136 fine.
Lorissa M. Dehner, 22, of Erlanger, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Justin Lee Ball, 21, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
John Francis Brelage, 73, of Batesville, Indiana, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Travis Denise, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Jacqueline N. Cisco, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Timothy Mark Greenlick, 56, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Shamari N. Pullen, 30, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension, $282 fine.
Faith Moyer, 22, of Lewistown, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Cody Donald Feng, 23, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Christina Renee Curl, 53, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Emily M. Smith, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Nathan Allen Kunk, 18, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reckless operation and speeding, $280 fine.
Rylie Ann Sanders, 20, of Lima, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine.
Bradley S. Shaver, 27, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Terry L. Thobe, 45, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mamadou A. Dia, 65, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.
Michael Vickery, 28, of Danville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jeffery G. Miller, 48, of Wapakoneta, was charged with right of way at stop and yield signs, $130 fine.
Marin Shea Hogue, 18, of Lewis Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Adam Jacob May, 23, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Logan M. Kearns, 24, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell