SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Joel Thomas Gratton, 29, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher L. Wiggins, 65, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Malinda A. Lovett, 25, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.

Nicholas Lamont Spradling Foster, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

John R. Beckman, 78, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathan Lhamon, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

Andrew Nielson, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

Samuel B. Lotz, 67, of Jackson Center, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Victor M. Perez, 60, of West Milton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William Joseph Okelly, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Samuel H. Cotrell, 74, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kylieghe Amanda Hicks, 22, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Kevin Dershem, 55, of Fort Loramie, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Briana Nichole Crew, 26, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Hailey N. McNamara, 30, of New Carlisle, was charged with expired plates, $121 fine.

Adrianna Valentina Defrancesco, 19, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Madelynn Joyce Grandsko, 23, of Maumee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Julia Cisco, 65, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Michael S. Corner II, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Adam G. Morrow, 30, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Lora L. Hawkins, 57, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kevin S. Petty, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Emmanuel Sauveur, 38, of Springfield, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Kevin Coleman, 66, of Crestline, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carla Danette Major, 52, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chelsea Renee Goble, 34, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield signs, $136 fine.

Lorissa M. Dehner, 22, of Erlanger, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Justin Lee Ball, 21, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

John Francis Brelage, 73, of Batesville, Indiana, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Travis Denise, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jacqueline N. Cisco, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Timothy Mark Greenlick, 56, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Shamari N. Pullen, 30, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension, $282 fine.

Faith Moyer, 22, of Lewistown, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Cody Donald Feng, 23, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Christina Renee Curl, 53, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Emily M. Smith, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Nathan Allen Kunk, 18, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reckless operation and speeding, $280 fine.

Rylie Ann Sanders, 20, of Lima, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine.

Bradley S. Shaver, 27, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Terry L. Thobe, 45, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mamadou A. Dia, 65, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Michael Vickery, 28, of Danville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeffery G. Miller, 48, of Wapakoneta, was charged with right of way at stop and yield signs, $130 fine.

Marin Shea Hogue, 18, of Lewis Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adam Jacob May, 23, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Logan M. Kearns, 24, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

