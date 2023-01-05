Community Grant applications open until Jan. 19

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County’s Spring 2023 Community Grant application is open until Jan. 19. Several grants in various amounts of up to $20,000 are available. Grant awards will be announced at the end of April.

Community Grant awards may go to any 501(c)(3) organization or governmental entity in or serving Shelby County. Fall grant awards supported expanding staff and volunteers at Compassionate Care, Mercy Mission House and Shelby County CASA. Grants will make possible programs for young and old through the Gateway Arts Council, James P. Humphrey Sidney-Shelby County Black Achievers, Rustic Hope, Sidney Dance Company and Shelby County Historical Society. New services, equipment and capital improvements were funded for Alpha Community Center, the Village of Russia and Van Buren Township Fire Dept.

Before applying, organizations should review grant guidelines on the Foundation’s website at commfoun.com. The first step is to contact grants manager Juli Smith at [email protected] or call 937-497-7800 to discuss the type of program or project and amount for which the organization would like to apply.

The Community Foundation offers two Community Grants cycles each year. The next deadline to apply will be Aug. 3.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County administers more than 235 charitable funds established by local residents and organizations and that benefit a wide range of charitable purposes. To make a gift to the Community Impact Fund that will increase available grant dollars click the Donate button on the homepage at commfoun.com.