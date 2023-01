An old Farmall tractor sits next to a shed along State Route 705. According to www.tractordata.com the Farmall 400 tractor was only made from 1954-1956. It has a 4 cylinder engine and cost $3,500 when it first came came out.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News