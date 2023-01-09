Consign/donate old formal wear at Sidney Alive

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive’s Formal Wear Consignment Sale is coming up and Sidney Alive is looking for prom dresses, bridesmaids dresses, wedding gowns and tuxedos for consignment or donation.

Any items can be dropped off at Sidney Alive, located at 110 E. Poplar St. on the second floor. Drop off hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations and consignments will be accepted from until Jan. 26. The store will have extended drop off hours on Jan. 17 and 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The consignment fee is $7 for all items and is due at drop off. The consignee/donor will set the price for the item, for affordability all items can not exceed a price of $150. Donations are accepted and vintage items are only accepted via donation.

The sale will be held Jan. 28 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in the basement at Murphy’s, 110 E. Poplar St.

For more information, contact the store at 937-658-6945.