Ohio Theatre hosts sing along and open mic night

LIMA — The Stage Door Canteen located inside the Historic Ohio Theatre Lima is open Wednesdays – Saturdays 5 p.m. for dinner and drinks. Their menu features international bar foods and rotating specials and drink specials.

This week’s entertainment includes their “Showtunes Singalong Night” 7 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 11, and their “Almost Famous Open Mic Night!” On Thursday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. Both of these events are free.

Tickets are now on sale for “The Ruta Beggars” bluegrass concert sponsored by First Title Lima Agency on the theatre’s Cabaret Stage. Come experience the celebrated band featuring hometown rising star Micah Nicol on guitar. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert is at 8 p.m. General Admission Tickets are $15. Since the Ohio Theatre Lima is only selling 70 tickets, this event is likely to sell out so get your tickets soon and arrive early for dinner and drinks to get the best seats. Go to www.ohiotheatrelima.com/ru for tickets and more information.

The Ohio Theatre Lima, located at 122 W. North St. in Downtown Lima is on the National Register of Historic Places. Opening in 1927 as a movie palace and vaudeville theatre before being converted into a nightclub in 1978. Although a full one-third of the Theatre has been fully renovated, the remainder of the space is still undergoing a major renovation correcting years of damage caused by a leaking roof and returning the theatre to a more traditional look as it might have appeared in the roaring 20’s.

Assisting with the renovations is Friends of the Ohio Theatre, a 501c(3) non-profit which raises funds to help pay for the restorations. Find out more at www.friendsoftheohiotheatre.com.

For more information contact Michael Bouson at 917-969-9166.