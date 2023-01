David Meyer, of Sidney, sprays down his 3-year-old horse, Jet Racing, after taking the horse out for some exercise around the Shelby County Fairgrounds racetrack on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

David Meyer, of Sidney, sprays down his 3-year-old horse, Jet Racing, after taking the horse out for some exercise around the Shelby County Fairgrounds racetrack on Wednesday, Jan. 11. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_SDN011223HorseWash.jpg David Meyer, of Sidney, sprays down his 3-year-old horse, Jet Racing, after taking the horse out for some exercise around the Shelby County Fairgrounds racetrack on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News