LaRose announces staff additions as second term gets underway

COLUMBUS – At the outset of his second term, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has announced new staff additions to his office.

“I believe we have the finest team in state government, and it’s only made better by the addition of these outstanding public servants,” said LaRose. “We have an ambitious agenda in this second term, and a lot of our priorities will require us to focus aggressively on public policy development and legislative advocacy. This team has the skills and experience to help us do that. I look forward to mobilizing their talents in service to the great people of Ohio.”

Paul Disantis joins the Secretary of State’s Office as Chief Legal Counsel and Director of Public Policy. Disantis previously served as Chief Legal Counsel for the past four years in the Ohio House of Representatives. His extensive professional background includes service as a Judge Advocate for the United States Army Reserves as well as two decades of experience in the private sector, where he focused on employment, workers’ compensation, Medicaid law and civil litigation.

Shawn Stevens has been named Director of Intergovernmental Relations for the Secretary of State’s Office, where he will oversee the development and execution of all government outreach, advocacy, and communication strategies. Stevens previously served as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives, where he represented the 68th House District. Before his public service as a member of the General Assembly, he was a member of the Delaware County Board of Elections, president of the Ohio Association of Elections Officials, and a member of the Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners. Shawn holds an undergraduate degree from Miami University and an MBA from The Ohio State University, with additional management training from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Stephan Shehy has been named Director of Legislative Affairs for the Secretary of State’s Office. Shehy most recently served as director of state policy for the Ohio Farm Bureau and previously worked at University of Cincinnati Health as manager of advocacy and health policy. He also served as a legislative aide and majority policy advisor for the Ohio House of Representatives, as well as working as a legislative staffer for Congressman Bob Gibbs. Shehy has an undergraduate degree from Capital University and a master’s degree in Legislative Affairs from The George Washington University.

Josh Sabo has been named Deputy Chief Legal Counsel for the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. Sabo previously served as deputy legal counsel and policy adviser to the Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University, where he received both his undergraduate and law degrees.

Julia Lawrence joins the Secretary of State’s Office as Assistant Chief Legal Counsel. Lawrence also served on the legal team at the Ohio House of Representatives, having previously worked in the private sector litigating and mediating probate, domestic, and employment cases. She is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Kentucky, with a law degree from Georgetown University.