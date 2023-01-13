American Legion Auxilliary to help with event

FORT LORAMIE — The meeting of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxilliary Post 355 was called to order on Dec. 12, 2022, by President Cindy Plas.

During the meeting, the board determined that they would help make food for the Gun Raffel on Feb. 18. They set their preparation date for after their Feb. 13 meeting and determined they would make chicken sandwiches and potato salad. All auxilliary members will be asked to bring a dessert such as cookies or brownies.

The Bar Bingo event that was held of Dec. 9, 2022, provided profit that was determined to be donated to four local families in need due to health issues. Their next Bar Bingo event will be held on Jan. 20, 2023.

The auxilliary also determined that the Buckeye Girls State orientation will be held at the Post on April 30. Details will be discussed at the auxilliary’s next meeting.

Recently brought to the attention of the auxilliary was the local Liberty Days with the theme “only in America” which will be held during the first weekend of July. The auxilliary has been asked for donations for prizes, fireworks and a kids tent.

Lastly, a suggestion was made to use a portion of funds from the Gun Raffle to buy the Post Legion 355 Color Guard Division some earmuffs. The motion was approved and 20 earmuffs are being ordered.