Cattlemen’s Association prepares for Fall Roundup

Just a “heads-up” that the Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association is holding a free Beef Quality Assurance Training with Dr. Steve Boyles at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8. This will be in conjunction with their Fall Roundup which will begin with a ribeye sandwich dinner at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Boyles will address the group on “International Cattle Production” with a focus on Israel and Mexico. This two-for-one event will be held at Baron Farms on Pence Road, on the east side of Shelby County east of Port Jefferson. Let us know if you’re planning to attend: go to shelbycountycattlemen.com and contact one of the officers.

Denny Riethman is also holding a Beef Quality Assurance training in Celina on Monday, Aug. 27. He has two sessions – one beginning at noon with a light lunch and the other in the evening with a light supper at 6 p.m. These will be held at the Mercer County Fairgrounds. If our date doesn’t work for you, you’re more than welcome to join his. You can contact Denny for more information at 419-586-2179 or riethman.24@osu.edu. We also have fliers in our office.

The deadline for getting your BQA Certification is the end of this year. At this point, these two are the only BQA in this area of the state …

Making products from plants takes ingenuity and perseverance; getting then to market requires the same. The OSU College of Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Science’ annual Advanced Biobased Systems Workshop is an opportunity to learn more about commercialization of biobased technologies and products.

The workshop will bring together representatives from industry, research, and others to share their ideas and experiences. Topics range from how to raise funding to unique stories from businesses that have successfully brought products to market.

The workshop is Monday, Sept. 10, at the Nationwide/Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center in Columbus. A networking farm tour and barbecue, sponsored by the Ohio Soybean Council, will be held the evening before for all registered participants.

Early bird registration (on or before Aug. 27) is $60 and $75 after that date. For program and registration details, go to go.osu.edu/CWsg or contact Mary Wicks (wicks.14@osu.edu or 330-202-3533).

And, yes, Farm Science Review is sneaking up! This year’s dates are Sept. 18 through Sept. 20. This year’s show at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London will have a larger exhibit area, and improvements have been made for better access to parking, the ever-popular “Ride and Drive” area, as well as other offerings.

This annual event features 4,000 product lines and over 700 commercial and educational exhibits. Now in its 56th year, the Farm Science Review offers educational talks, displays, and other opportunities presented by educators, specialists, and faculty from OSU Extension and Purdue Extension, as well as the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC).

Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the gate; children 5 and under are free. And, yes, we have tickets available in our office … already! Be sure to stop by to get yours! For a schedule of events, a map of the areas, and more information, visit fsr.osu.edu.

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

