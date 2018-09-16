Freshmen attend Greenhand Conference

ANNA — First-year members of the Anna FFA recently attended the 24th annual Greenhand Conference held by Versailles FFA. The conference was held on Saturday, Sept. 8.

With a theme of “First Down and a Life to go,” the activity encourages Greenhand FFA members to become motivated and more involved in the FFA. Specific topics included goal setting, communication, team work, and leadership.

The students also participated in CDE round tables, which is a short introduction into various contests they have the potential to be involved in while in the FFA. Six freshmen members of the Anna FFA attended this event.

By Grace Maurer For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the Anna FFA assistant reporter.

