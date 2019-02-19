Shoo fly: Meeting topic is ‘Fly Management’

Wednesday, Feb. 20, is our West Ohio Dairy Luncheon at the Pizza Hut in New Bremen. This month’s topic will be “Fly Management” by Dr. Catangui. Even though with our recent weather, we haven’t seen too many flies, they can be a real pain once it gets warmer! This should be a good opportunity to learn how to get ahead of the game! As usual, lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning about noon. Hope to see you there!

You’ve still got time to register for the two-day “Soil Health Workshop” being held in Wapak on Feb. 27 and March 1. This program will focus on nutrient recycling, the biology of soil, economics, and home-grown nitrogen, plus other soil health topics. It will be held at the Auglaize County Administration Building on Blackhoof Street, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. The cost is $10 and CCA credits should be available. Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 22. Contact Jeff Stachler at 419-739-6580 or stachler.1@osu.edu to register.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, there will be a Grain Marketing Program in Darke County. This program, featuring Jon Scheve with a topic of “Turning On-Farm Storage into a Profit” will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. It will be held at the Brethren Retirement Community on Chestnut Street in Greenville. Lunch will be provided; no charge, thanks to sponsors. Register by calling 937-548-5215.

eFields is an Ohio State University program dedicated to advancing production agriculture through the use of field-scale research. There is an eFields Regional Meeting being held on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Upper Valley Career Center, Adult Applied Technology, on Career Drive in Piqua. This meeting will be hosted by The Ohio State Digital Ag team.

Attend to learn more about the eFields program and 2019 research results from West Central Ohio. The meeting will feature presentations highlighting local trials including seeding rates, nutrient management, and crop management. There will be a panel discussion featuring cooperating farmers who are conducting on-farm research with OSU Extension. They will also be asking about what topics you are interested in seeing in eFields in the future.

There is no cost for the program. Please register by Feb. 21 by going to go.osu.edu/eFieldsMeeting.

On Thursday, Feb. 28, there is a program on “Your Woodland Management Options and Legal Responsibilities” being held at the Crawford County Extension Office in Bucyrus from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This workshop is designed to help woodland owners manage their timber, wildlife, and more. Registration is $15 with a deadline of Feb. 25. You can find more information and registration at go.osu.edu/Ch27.

If you haven’t gotten it done, yet, Mercer County Extension will be holding an evening program for Fertilizer and Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Trainings on Monday, March 4. The FertRecert will be held from 5 to 6 p.m; the Pesticide Recertification will be held from 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Live training will cover Core and Categories 1, 2, and 6; videos will be available for those needing categories 3, 4, or 5. Contact Denny Riethman at 419-586-2179 to get signed up!

The annual Conservation Tillage Conference will be held at Ohio Northern University in Ada on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 5-6. About 75 speakers will be present in multiple rooms! Early registration ends Thursday, February 21st. The cost for the two day event with “early registration” is $85. To register and for more details about the program visit ctc.osu.edu.

The Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association is offering a $500 College Scholarship for fall 2019. Applicants must attend a school in Shelby County. A point system will be used to determine the winner. The application deadline is April 1. You can pick up a copy of the application at our Extension office.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_BrownDeborah-Reinhart_12-3.jpg

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.