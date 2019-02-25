Conservation Tillage Conference planned in Ada

ADA — A world-renowned scientist will be the keynote speaker on the first day of this year’s Conservation Tillage Conference (CTC) in Ada.

Christine Jones, an Australian Soil Ecologist, will be giving the keynote of the annual event with the topic “Building New Topsoil Through the Liquid Carbon Pathway for Long Term Production and Profit.”

The annual conference is scheduled for March 5-6 at Ohio Northern University. The McIntosh Center and Chapel on campus will once again be the location where about 60 presenters, several agribusiness exhibitors, and approximately 900 participants will come together to learn about the latest topics in crop production.

Farmers will be able to choose from four concurrent rooms that will host a variety of speakers from several land grant universities as well as agricultural agency and industry personnel. Tuesday, March 5, there will be Corn University; Nutrient Management; Precision Agriculture and Digital Technologies; Cover Crops, No-Till, and Soil Health speakers in each of these rooms. Wednesday, March 6, there will be Cover Crops: Issues and Benefits; New Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations; Soybean School; Water Quality Research and Best Management Practices; Soil Balancing – Is it Important to Manage the Calcium: Magnesium Ratio in Soils?; and Identity Preserved Crops.

The conference fee is $80 for one day or $105 for both days. Registration includes lunch and break refreshments during the day. Registration information and a detailed program schedule may be found at http://ctc.osu.edu. The detailed program also includes information on continuing education categories for each presentation. Certified Crop Advisers (CCA) will be able to receive seven hours of continuing education credits each day. Hours will be offered in all categories, including hard to get categories of Soil and Water Management and Nutrient Management.

Information provided by Ed Lentz, OSU Extension-Hancock County and Mark Badertscher, OSU Extension-Hardin County

