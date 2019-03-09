Houston UVV-FFA has busy year

HOUSTON — The Houston-UVCC FFA Chapter, comprised of 114 members, is advised by Derek McCracken.

In 2018, the FFA chapter was recognized as a Top 10 Chapter in the state (over 350 chapters in Ohio) and a 3-Star Chapter in the nation (Top 10 percent). In addition, the chapter had nine State FFA Degree recipients, one American FFA Degree recipient and seven State FFA Proficiency Finalists (Top 4) for their Supervised Agricultural Experiences conducted throughout the year.

Wyatt Mohler, son of Curt and Paula Mohler, was recognized as a National Proficiency Finalist, while Josh Langenkamp, son of Ed and Wendy Langenkamp received a Gold Rating for his National Proficiency.

The chapter also had success this year in Career Development Events. The Food Science & Technology CDE team placed second in the state. The team consisted of Dominic Beaver, son of Matt and Becky Beaver, Hannah Hollinger, daughter of Chad and Beth Hollinger, Lena Stangel, daughter of Jason and Karen Stangel, and Drew Walker, son of Bruce and Connie Walker. This team qualifies for the National Big E Invitational held in West Springfield, Massachusetts next fall. In the next couple months of school, the chapter will be competing in the State Agricultural Communication CDE, conducting its school-wide Agriscience Fair, hosting its Annual FFA Recognition Banquet and completing numerous FFA activities.