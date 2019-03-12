Ag outlook meeting set for March 22

There will be an Agricultural Outlook Meeting at Romer’s Catering on East Main Street in Greenville on Friday, March 22. This program will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes lunch, and will consist of a discussion of issues and trends affecting Ohio Agriculture. Speakers will be Barry Ward, Ben Brown, David Marrison and Ian Sheldon from OSU Extension and the College’s Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics. Registration is $20 with a deadline of March 16. This event is brought to our area by Darke County Extension. You can register by calling Sam Custer at 937-548-5215. For more details, visit go.osu.edu/CjCz.

The Southern Ohio Small Farm Conference and Trade Show will be held on Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30, at the OSU South Centers in Piketon. The focus of this conference is helping small farm owners learn more about how to make their farms work better for them.

On Friday, they will be offering Food Safety and Modernization Act Training during the day and a Hops Workshop – Getting the Whole Picture that evening. On Saturday, there are four different break-out sessions with nine different tracks to choose from: horticulture, livestock, forestry, farm management, soils, aquaculture, just to name a few. You can mix-and-match topics from each track as you wish.

Registration is $10 per session on Friday, $60 for all day Saturday, or $75 for both days. Registration includes lunch. The deadline for registration is Friday, March 22. You can find more information, including a flier for the event as well as the registration form at go.osu.edu/OSUFarmConference2019. You can also call Tony Nye at 937-382-0901 for more information.

Just a “heads up” for those of you who haven’t yet gotten your Fertilizer Applicator Certification: Jeff and I are holding two sessions on Monday, March 25, at the Palazzo in Botkins. There will be a training from 2 to 5 p.m. and then again from 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. with a light supper offered between the two sessions. The cost is $30. Please contact Jeff Stachler at 419-739-6580 or me at brown.1522@osu.edu to reserve your spot!!

Hardin County Master Gardeners will be holding their Spring Garden Seminar “Sustaining Our World Through our Gardens” on Thursday, March 21, at the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative Community Room, West Lima Street in Kenton. Topics this year include The Monarch: Survival of a Species, Weed Identification and Management, Plants & Pollinators, and Why and How to use Native Plants. The program runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is $40 and include breakfast, lunch, hand-outs, and door prizes. Active Master Gardener Volunteers will earn five hours of Continuing Education Credits and can get in for $30! The registration deadline is March 14th and the class size is limited. For more information, call 419-674-2297. You can also go to hardin.osu.edu and look under “events.” You’ll need to scroll down to the March 21st date.

Ohio Woodland Stewards of OSU Extension is partnering with the Indiana Forestry and Woodland Owners Association, Purdue Extension, Purdue University Department of Forestry and Natural Resources, and the University of Kentucky to provide forestry and wildlife related educational opportunities to help you get the most out of your property. This 2019 Ohio River Valley Woodland and Wildlife Workshop being held at Clifty Falls State Park in Madison, IN will feature forestry and wildlife experts from Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio who will address the questions and concerns you have regarding the management of your property.

This program will be held on Saturday, March 30, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are four break-out sessions during the day as well as lunch. Each break-out offers three choices, some of which include Three Diseases You Should Know, Timber Prices and Economic Outlook, Tree Identification – parts 1 and 2, Managing Your Forests for Deer, and A Managed Woodland through time.

The cost is $45 per person for the Early-Bird Deadline of March 12; $55 per person after that. You can find more information and the registration brochure at woodlandstewards.osu.edu, under “upcoming classes.”

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

