Botkins FFA teams compete in State Judging Contest

BOTKINS — Botkins FFA had two teams compete in the Ohio FFA State Judging Contest last month, including the General Livestock team and the Equine Judging team.

The General Livestock team placed fourth out of 176 teams. Scoring for the team was Lindsey Okuley, who placed 20th out of 978 individuals; Sydney Meyer, who placed 42nd; Evan Aufderhaar, who placed 46th; and Conner Smock, who placed placed 66th.

The Equine Judging team placed 22nd out of 118 teams. Scoring for the team was Marissa Powell, who placed 20th out of 425 individuals; Meg Russell, who placed 125th; Emma Steinke, who placed 173rd; and Brock Gehrlich, who placed 298th.