Houston FFA greenhouse sale is upcoming

HOUSTON – The Houston FFA Chapter will host its annual greenhouse sale fundraiser from May 1 to May 11 or while supplies last.

Products include flowers, vegetables, hanging baskets, decorative pots and no-fade black mulch by the yard. The greenhouse, which is located behind Hardin-Houston Local Schools, will be open for sales from 3-6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

Anyone with questions should contact FFA Adviser Derek McCracken at 937-295-3010 ext. 2026 or by email at dmccracken@hardinhouston.org.