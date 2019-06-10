A ‘monster’ in the woods

Mike Shaffer, of Sidney, received the surprise of his life when he was hunting for mushrooms in the woods next to his residence at 2211 Ravenwood Trail. “I turned around and saw a monster,” said Shaffer, who rook off running. He went back to examine what he had seen and found an ash tree, which had fallen and looked like a monster. “It’s been fun coming up with stories on how it evolved, what it’s doing there and the different encounters we have had with it. And even though it is called the ‘Tree Monster,’ it is actually quite friendly,” said Shaffer.

