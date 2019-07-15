Water your garden forever free

SIDNEY — Harvesting rain water to nourish a garden is a no-brainer. Not only will the person save money not using tap water, but they are also using fresh, chlorine/calcium/iron-free water that your plants will love. Rain barrels are on sale now at the Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District. For $45 the person will get a 55-gallon plastic barrel and a DIY rain barrel converter kit with detailed instructions. The kit also includes the hole saws needed to drill the holes – all that is needed is a drill.

The barrels come in two colors: blue and white. If these colors don’t suit the garden’s vibe there are numerous options. You can paint your barrel any color you’d like. If you’re artistic paint a beautiful mural on the barrel and make it a centerpiece. Barrel painting instructions are available on our website www.shelbyswcd.org on our Events and Annual Sales page. You can also hide your barrel behind landscaping or use it as a trellis to grow a beautiful ivy.

Another benefit to owning a rain barrel is reducing water run-off on your property. Less water flowing through your yard means less puddling problem areas and less water discharging to storm drains collecting pollutants along the way.

Interested in the rain barrel, but nervous about assembling it on your own? Shelby SWCD is offering a Rain Barrel Workshop on Aug. 2. Come for a half hour between 3 to 6 p.m. and get guided assistance to assemble the rain barrel. The fee of $45 covers the cost of the barrel and kit – the guidance is free! Registration is required, contact Sophie Hurley at 937-419-2589 or sophie.hurley@oh.nacdnet.net.

Want a chance to win a free rain barrel? Visit the Shelby SWCD in the Community Foundation Hall during the fair. A rain barrel will be on display and you may enter a chance to win that barrel for your garden at home.

Rain barrels and kits can be picked up at the Shelby SWCD office located at 822 Fair Road, Sidney, OH 45365, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information visit the Shelby SWCD website at www.shelbyswcd.org. Also, check out Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District on Facebook and follow them for all Shelby County conservation news.