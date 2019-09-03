Certification training program set

SIDNEY — In partnership with Farmers Elevator in Houston, OSU Extension is holding a Beef Quality Assurance certification training on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Sidney. The event will be held at the American Legion Post 217 at 6 p.m.

Dr. Stephen Boyles from Ohio State University will speak on BQA and Patrick Barker, Kent territory sales manager, will present information on maximizing profits in your cattle operation. There is no cost to attend the event and dinner will be provided.

If interested in attending this event, please RSVP as soon as possible by calling Leann Brandewie at 937-295-2369.