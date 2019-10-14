Brown receives Golden Triangle award

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, received the National Farmers Union’s highest legislative award recently in Washington. The Golden Triangle is awarded for outstanding leadership and public policy support of family farmers, ranchers and rural communities across the U.S.

“Our state’s prosperity – and economic and energy security – depends on the strength of Ohio’s agriculture sector,” Brown said. “I will continue working alongside Ohio’s farmers and producers to expand market opportunities, maintain a strong and fiscally responsible safety-net, and strengthen rural communities.”

“National Farmers Union is proud to present Sen. Brown with the Golden Triangle award, our organization’s highest legislative honor,” said Roger Johnson, president of the National Farmers Union. “Senator Brown has been a champion for many key issues of importance to family farmers: strengthening the farm safety net, promoting development of regional food systems, and providing farmers with the tools they need to improve their natural resource stewardship.”

“Ohio Farmers Union is proud to honor Senator Brown with this award,” said Joe Logan, president of the Ohio Farmers Union. “He has been a reliable friend and advocate for family farmers and has shown true leadership on key issues on the Senate Ag Committee.”

Brown has earned multiple Golden Triangle awards over his careers.

Brown has long been a champion for Ohio farmers and rural communities, successfully securing a number of provisions that are important to Ohio farmers in the 2018 Farm Bill. Brown is the first Ohioan to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee in more than 50 years.