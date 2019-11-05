Outstanding 4-H’ers set the bar

Each year, Shelby County 4-H recognizes remarkable 4-H teens who work earnestly to make a positive impact on the local community. Nominations are accepted from 4-H adult volunteers and then selections are made by the Shelby County 4-H staff. We don’t limit the youth’s resume to 4-H project and activities; school programs, extracurriculars and community service efforts are also given weight. The goal is to be a well-rounded, contributing member of society who exudes qualities of citizenship, leadership, generosity and professionalism.

The Outstanding 4-H’er award is one way in which we acknowledge our appreciation for the hours of work these youth put into representing and growing 4-H locally. As generations evolve, it’s easy to point out what is lacking in young people and pigeonhole them into assumptions. Lazy, entitled, spoiled, offended, attached to phones and video games… we have heard it all. But from where we stand, the outlook is much brighter. We work with youth who are proving stereotypes wrong every day and we can promise you, they are outstanding. This year’s senior class, especially, has set the bar. Of the more than 16 nominations received, five were selected for our award.

Our 2019 Outstanding 4-H’ers are all undoubtedly committed to being the difference makers we encourage them to be. Fortunately, for Shelby County, these five youth represent just a fraction of the amazing work being done through 4-H locally. We would like to use our space this week to applaud them for their dedication to 4-H and Shelby County. If you know any of them, please help us congratulate them with a high-five and a job well done!

Award winners are:

• Morgan Meyer, 18, daughter of Greg and Krista Meyer. Morgan is a senior at Anna High School and a member of Anna Livestock 4-H Club.

• Emma Michael, 17, daughter of Ted and Janay Michael. Emma is a senior at Christian Academy and a member of the Scissors to Sheep 4-H Club.

• Evan Luthman, 17, son of Ed and Brenda Luthman. Evan is a senior at Fort Loramie High School and a member of the Merry Mod Makers 4-H Club.

• Jessica Colby, 17, daughter of Craig and Patricia Colby. Jess is a senior at Russia High School and a member of the Russia Livestock 4-H Club.

• Justin Puthoff, 18, son of Jeff and Becky Puthoff. Justin is a senior at Fort Loramie High School and a member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club.

Detailed profiles for each Outstanding 4-H’er can be found out http://go.osu.edu/outstanding4Her

A.J Zanyk Photography 2016 https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DietrichCassie_17.jpg A.J Zanyk Photography 2016 Michael https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_emma-michael.jpg Michael Luthman https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_evan.jpg Luthman Puthoff https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_justin-puthoff.jpg Puthoff Colby https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_jess-colby.jpg Colby Meyer https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_MorganMeyer.jpg Meyer

By Cassaundra Dietrich OSU Extension

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at dietrich.145@osu.edu.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at dietrich.145@osu.edu.