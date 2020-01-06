FORT LORAMIE — The 2020 West Ohio Agronomy Day will be held on Monday, Jan. 13. at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. Doors open starting at 7:30 a.m. with a marketing update from Ben Brown and The Anderson’s at 8 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m. the program including Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification (Core and Categories 1, 2, and 6) and the one-hour Fertilizer Applicator Recertification Training for those who are already certified to apply commercial fertilizers will begin. In addition, Certified Crop Adviser CEUs (NM, SW, IPM, CM, and S) and Commercial Pesticide Applicator Credits (Core, 2A, and 2C) have been approved. The program will conclude at 4 p.m.

Purdue’s Dr. Bob Nielsen will be there, this time to talk about “Advancing Corn Production in Ohio” Also presenting will be Dr. John Fulton, OSU Precision Agriculture, assisted by Elizabeth Hawkins on “Using precision agriculture to improve nutrient and pesticide application,” Dr Laura Lindsey and Dr Anne Dorrance on, “How do I get my soybean yields through the glass ceiling?” and Dr. Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension Educator addressing “weed Control- What we learned in 2019.” Greg LaBarge and Terry Mescher on “Water Quality – Where are we today?” “How you can make manure work for you in your farming operation?’ by Glen Arnold. Harold Walters, “How did the extremes of 2019 effect my nutrient management plan for 2020?” “FSA Farm Bill Update,” with Annette Prukey. “Flies and darking beetles – How to deal with them,” Chris Holderman. “Grain storage management and fumigation must do’s,” Josh Wilhelm and Jeff Waggoner. “Lethal dose and find it in the label,” Amanda Douridas. “Malting Barley,” a panel of Dr. Laura Lindsey, Greg McGlinch and Chad Warner.

A copy of the “tentative” schedule for both events can be located at www.shelby.osu.edu. The registration fee varies based on credits needed: $30 for the Private or Commercial Pesticide Applicator Recertification, $10 for the Fertilizer Applicator Recertification, $10 for CCAs and for those coming just for the Fun, Food, Fellowship, and Lots of Information. Contact the Shelby County Extension office at 937-498-7239 or email Matt Schmerge at schmerge.1@osu.edu to make your reservation.

Sponsors for the 2020 West Ohio Agronomy Day include A.G. Boogher & Son, Pioneer HiBred, Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed, New Ag Horizons, Fertilizer Dealer Supply, Lena Ag Center, Farm Credit Mid-America, Precision Agri-Services – Planter and Technology Service, Ohio Soybean Council, Otte Ag, LLC, Koenig Equipment , Cargill, Seed Consultants, Precision Agri-Services, Inc., Ohio Corn and Wheat, and Shelby County Farm Bureau. Shelby County Soil and Water.