Farm transition/succession workshop planned

KENTON – A two-day workshop about farm transition/succession is planned for Feb. 3 and 25, 2020. Participants must attend both days. The workshop will be held at the Mid-Ohio Energy community room which is located at 1210 Lima St., Kenton. Each day the program runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration at 9:30 a.m.

One of Extension’s most knowledgeable individuals regarding farm transition is David Marrison from Coshocton County. On the first day of the workshop Marrison will discuss the key questions to answer when planning for the future of the family farm business, providing income for multiple generations and developing the next generation of farm managers, retirement strategies, and much more.

The speakers for the second day are Robert Moore of Wright and Moore Law Co. and Peggy Hall, OSU field specialist for agriculture and resource law. They will focus on topics such as analyzing risk in today’s world, estate and transfer strategies, buy/sell agreements, tax implications of estate and transition planning, and much more.

The cost of the program is $30 per person made payable to OSU Extension – Hardin County. It is preferred that participants call the Extension office to register and send in their registration fee prior to the program to the following address: 1021 W. Lima St., Suite 103, Kenton, OH 43326. for more information about registeringcall the Hardin County Extension Office at 419-674-2297 or e-mail Mark Badertscher (badertscher.4@osu.edu).