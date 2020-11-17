Starting Farmers elect officers

SIDNEY — The November meeting of the Starting Farmers 4-H Club was called to order on Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. by President Olivia Voress in the Shelby County Extension Office.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Brooke Voress. The 4-H Pledge was led by Tabitha Gratz.

Roll call was then taken with 16 members and two advisers present.

The yearly membership certificates were then presented to all active members of the club.

The members then proceeded to have an election of the 2021 executive committee officers.

Maison Epley, son of Timothy and Rosalynda Epley, of Sidney, was voted in as president-elect. Austin Heaton, son of Matt and Julie Heaton, of Sidney, was voted in as vice president-elect. Tabitha Gratz, daughter of Larry and Lisa Gratz, of Anna, was voted to her second term as secretary/news reporter. Dane Moniaci, Joe and Meghan Moniaci, of Sidney, was voted in as the treasurerelect for 2021.

The club will be participating in a community project of making homemade greeting cards to distribute to nursing homes throughout the county area.

Austin Freisthler then gave a demonstration on his fishing project.

With no further business to come before the meeting it was moved by Brooke Voress and seconded by Austin Freistler to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed.

By Tabitha Gratz

The writer is the secretary/news reporter for the Starting Farmers 4-H Club.

