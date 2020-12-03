SWCD election held without banquet

SIDNEY — The Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District will not be hosting their annual winter banquet this year. However, the election of a Board of Supervisors position must still go on. Voting for the three-year term position can occur through in office voting or by requesting a mail-in ballot, now through Dec. 22, 2020.

The two candidates up for the position are Brent Clinehens and John Geise.

Clinehens a Salem Township resident is seeking his first term to the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. A long-time cooperator of the district, he has implemented many conservation practices including grassed waterways, no-till, strip till, and numerous nutrient management activities into the farming operation. Clinehens is a member of Sidney First United Methodist Church, Maplewood Grange, Shelby County Farm Bureau, as well as a past member of the Shelby County Farm Service Agency County Committee.

Geise resides in Turtle Creek Township with his wife Kathy. They are parents to three children. Along with a small beef operation Geise and his family have a grain farm in Turtle Creek and Mclean Townships. Off the farm Geise is employed in machinery sales. Over the years he has installed many conservation practices including grassed waterways and cover crops. The couple are members of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Fort Loramie. He also serves on the Shelby County Board of Pioneer Rural Electric. Geise is currently completing his second term on the board of supervisors.

Voters must be at least 18 years of age and own or occupy land in Shelby County. There are three ways to request a ballot: visit our office at 822 Fair Road, Sidney Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m,; call 937-492-6520, or email shelbyswcd@gmail.com. Ballots must be received by the Shelby SWCD office no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.