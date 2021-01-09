OSU Extension offers aid to producers

SIDNEY — OSU Extension will be offering two webinars this winter to aid producers in changes to their ARC/PLC decisions per the 2018 Farm Bill.

The webinars will focus on reviewing decision-tool calculators available to evaluate options and current market outlook. The dates for these webinars are Jan. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Feb. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. Both programs are free to attend, but registration is required. Register online at: http://go.osu.edu/arcplc2021.

As a reminder, the deadline to enroll and make amendments to program elections is March 15, 2021. Even if producers do not wish to change program elections, they must make an appointment with Farm Service Agency to sign off on the enrollment for the 2021 crop year by the deadline as the program requires yearly enrollments to remain eligible.