H2Ohio Phase 2 sign up is open

SIDNEY — H2Ohio Phase 2 is now open for Shelby County producers. H2Ohio is open to any producer who farms land in Shelby County. Producers have until April 30, 2022 to sign up for the program, which offers funding to farmers who implement proven conservation practices that limit agricultural phosphorus run off from fertilizer.

Eligible practices and payment for this sign up include:

• Voluntary Nutrient Management Plan Implementation: $10 per acre

• Overwintering Cover Crops: $25 per acre

• Conservation Crop Rotation- Small Grains: $35 per acre

• Conservation Crop Rotation- Forages: $35 per acre

• Manure Incorporation- Poultry: $35 per acre

• Manure Incorporation- All Others: $60 per acre

• Subsurface Phosphorus Placement: $25 per acre

• Variable Rate Phosphorus Application: $5 per acre

Drainage Water Management:

• With Main: $4,000 per site

• Without Main: $1,500 per site

• Implementation/ Management: $200 per year

Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting 3 H2Ohio Phase 2 informational meetings on January 18, 2022 at the Shelby County Agricultural Service Center meeting room. Meeting times are 9 a.m.; 1 p.m.; and 6:30 p.m.

The same information will be presented at each meeting. If you have a contract or are interested in H2Ohio come by, ask questions, and get answers.

For more information, call Shelby SWCD at 937-492-6520 ext. 3.