Early registration underway for 2023 Ohio Pork Congress

NEW ALBANY – Ohio Pork Congress continues to deliver relevant information for everyone in the pork industry, from pig caretakers to farm team members to decision makers and allied industry partners. The event will take place Feb. 7-8, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima, Ohio. The Ohio Pork Council invites all producers and members of the pork industry to attend.

“Anyone who is involved in the pork industry is encouraged to attend Ohio Pork Congress,” said Nick Seger, Ohio Pork Council president and producer from Shelby County. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to network, discuss what is happening in our industry, and gain insightful knowledge from the educational seminars and our keynote speaker.”

Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center continues to allow Ohio Pork Congress the opportunity to expand its trade show space and offer even better educational seminars.

“Our industry is full of amazing people and Ohio Pork Congress offers them the ability to gather at the state’s largest swine-specific trade show for networking and professional development opportunities,” Seger commented. “In addition to the trade show, the event also offers thought-provoking seminars and social activities designed exclusively for pig farmers and pork industry stakeholders.”

As featured speakers, economists Dr. Steve Meyer and Joseph Kerns of Partners for Production Agriculture will share their insight into economic outlook for 2023. Attendees will also be able to participate in an array of educational sessions:

• Sow Livability by Jason Ross, ISU

• Raising the Bar on Biosecurity by Dr. Arruda, OSU; Dr. Bowman, OSU; Dr. Nolting, OSU

• Lessons Learned from Involvement in USDA HPAI by Stacy Herr, Indiana Pork Producers

• PRRS: A Practical Approach by Giovani Trevisan, ISU; Daniel Linhares, ISU

• PRRS Resistance through Gene Editing by Banks Baker, PIC

• Work Visas: Behind the Scenes by Victor Ochoa, SwineWorks

• Pig Farming for Sustainable Future led by Ashley McDonald, National Pork Board

• NPPC’s Political Strategy by Bryan Humphreys, NPPC CEO

In addition, Ohio Pork Congress includes educational seminars, the largest pork-specific trade show in the Mid-East, and recognition of industry leaders as well as opportunity to support the Friend of Pork PAC.

Registration information is available at www.ohioporkcongress.org.