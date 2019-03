Because incorrect information was provided to the newspaper, the performing dates of two casts of Sock and Buskin Players’ were reversed in a story that ran in Wednesday’s Sidney Daily News. The yellow cast will perform “Fairy Tale Misfits” at 2 p.m., Saturday, and 6 p.m., Sunday. The blue cast will perform at 6 p.m., Saturday and at 2 p.m., Sunday, in the Cameo Theatre in Sidney.