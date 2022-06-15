Correction

Information listed in a crash report within the County record portion of the Sidney Daily News June 7 edition was incorrect.

A crash reported on in the County record should have read:

No one was cited, according to the crash report, after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, May 29, at 10:25 p.m.

William Neal Riley, 57, of Piqua, was traveling southbound on River Road when he told deputies he did not see a turn signal activated on the stopped vehicle in front of him, driven by Jesse Lee Kindell, 34, of Sidney, that was about to make a left turn into a private drive, so Riley attempted to pass on the left as Kindell was turning causing a collision.