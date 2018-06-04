Heroin found on female jail inmate

WAPAKONETA — A Kentucky woman has been charged with allegedly taking drugs into the Auglaize County Correctional Center.

According to Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon, Jamie L. Clay, 30, of Richmond, Kentucky, has been charged with possession of heroin, excess of 50 grams, a felony of the first degree and conveyance of illegal substance into a correctional facility felony of the third degree.

On May 28, 2018, at approximately 9:27 p.m. corrections officers in the jail were dealing with Clay, who had been brought in by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The troopers had arrested Clay on an outstanding warrant out of Wood County Ohio for failing to appear.

At one point corrections officers saw Clay throw an object in the trash and checked to see what it was. They discovered a plastic bag containing suspected drugs that Clay allegedly had inserted into a body cavity.

Corrections officers, deputies and members of the Auglaize/Mercer County Grand Lake Drug Task Force began an investigation. Preliminary test show the substance to be heroin and a weight in excess of 50 grams.

Clay is currently being held in the Auglaize County Correctional Center on the fugitive warrant and now charges of possession of heroin and conveyance of illegal substance into a correctional facility felony.

“This is an awesome job done by the correctional officers who have to watch anything and everything and everybody all the time and it would be easy to become complacent in the job they do,” said Solomon. “However they continue to do a tremendous job every day. 100 grams is a lot of heroin for anyone to have on them let alone bring it into the jail.”

The estimated street value of the drugs could be as high as $10,000.

Bond for Clay has been set at $250,000 or 10 percent cash and a own recognizance for the drug charges. She will be appearing in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court on the charges.

The matter remains under investigation by the Drug Task Force, Deputies and The Auglaize County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.