Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:57 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

MONDAY

-12:24 p.m.: warrant. Kandice Marie Centers, 33, 196 Fair Oaks Drive, was arrested on a warrant, and Haley Renee O’Reilly, 18, of Covington, was arrested for possessing criminal tools and drugs.

Crashes

Adreanna R. Fahnestock, 16, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Fahnestock was traveling eastbound on state Route 47, west of Interstate 75, when she could not stop in time for the stopped traffic and rear-ended the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Marjorie F. Loomis, 56, 1136 Colonial Drive.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:31 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-7:28 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-6:46 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

TUESDAY

-12:23 to 9:55 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to four false fire alarms.

-10:44 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-7:25 a.m. to 9:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-12:18 a.m.: medical. A medical call was handled by Perry Port Salem Rescue while Sidney Fire responded to a box fire alarm.

-12:09 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a box fire alarm at Industrial Recyclers on Campbell Road. The fire was controlled by the sprinkler system. There was no dollar loss.

MONDAY

-8:58 a.m. to 11:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-2:28 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm set off by a smoke detector.

SUNDAY

-10:43 p.m.: dumpster fire. Firefighters responded to a dumpster fire.

-5:35 a.m. to 11:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-10:35 to 10:57 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two false fire alarms.

-12:51 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-5:30 p.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to evaluate a smoke detector.

-2:16 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-12:55 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted a fire alarm investigation.

-1:20 a.m.: to 9:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls; one was cancelled en route.

THURSDAY

-11:46 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews conducted a fire alarm investigation.

-9:55 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-5:43 to 11:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-2:53 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

