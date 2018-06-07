Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:45 p.m.: possessing criminal tools. Thomas J. Irwin, 36, of Oxford, was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-4:23 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 13-year-old was served for being unruly.

-4:18 p.m.: theft. A key chain that includes house and car keys and a college ID was stolen from the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on East Parkwood Street while the victim was working out.

-1:46 p.m.: found property. A men’s black wallet that contains an Ohio driver’s license and a Netspend Visa credit/debit card was found and turned into the police department.

TUESDAY

-10:04 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Police are investigating an aggravated menacing report.

Crashes

Caleb M. Boberg, 17, of Maplewood, was cited with right of way from a private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:56 p.m.

Boberg was pulling out from the driveway of 826 St. Marys Ave. when he pulled into the pathway of the northbound vehicle on St. Marys Avenue that was driven by Lynn M. Pitchford, 47, 10780 Stangel Road.

• Victor P. Hadding, 74, of Elida, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:54 p.m.

Hadding was parked to the south side of the road in front of 110 W. Court St. when he backed into a motorcycle that was sitting in a parking spot behind him. The impact caused the bike to fall over. Hadding then left the scene. Police later contacted and cited Hadding who said his he did not feel an impact or think he hit the bike and that his vehicle did not have any damage.

The motorcycle is owned by Ryan Hughes, of Xenia.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:32 to 5:47 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:31 to 7:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

