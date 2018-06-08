Police log

THURSDAY

-11:34 p.m.: assault. Allen Joshua Baker, 24, 304 N. Miami Ave., was arrested for assault.

-11:26 p.m.: criminal damaging. Jaqueline Danielle Stephens, 20, 630 Foraker Ave., was arrested for criminal damaging, assault and prohibitions.

-6:51 p.m.: theft. Derick W. Hickman, 28, 323 Grant St., was arrested for aggravated assault and obstructing official business.

-3:27 p.m.: criminal damaging. An extra large LE smartphone was reported broken. The phone is valued at $300.

WEDNESDAY

-6:45 p.m.: domestic violence. Police issued a warrant after conducting a domestic violence investigation.

-1:58 p.m.: criminal damaging. Daniel S. Branscum, 29, 3212 Red Feather Road, was arrested for criminal damaging.

MONDAY

-6:40 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 800 block of Foraker Avenue.

Crashes

Treana D. Dunn, 56, 1502 Park St., was cited with improper backing after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:12 a.m.

Dunn was stopped facing the south in the right lane of travel in front of 209 Brooklyn Ave. and when backing into a parking spot he struck the left, rear side of a parked vehicle behind the spot where he was attempting to park.

The other vehicle is owned by Jeanne M. Stewart, of Wapakoneta.

• Brent L. Moses, 21, 704 Third Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:41 p.m.

Moses was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when he was unable to stop in time for slowing traffic and struck the right, rear side of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by of Raymond E. Dempsey, 87, 1268 Turner Drive.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:21 a.m. to 1:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-12:43 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm caused by a faulty smoke detector.

-12:19 a.m.: service call. Medics responded to assist an individual.

THURSDAY

-8:45 p.m.: odor. Firefighters responded to the report of a natural gas odor.

-4:43 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-8:54 a.m. to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

