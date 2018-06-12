Police log

MONDAY

-8:25 p.m.: theft. A Samsung cellphone, valued at $139, was reported stolen.

-7:58 p.m.: warrant. Matthew E. Schott II, 22, 919 Broadway Ave., was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-5:16 p.m.: theft. Paul Randall Adkins, 52, 224 Brooklyn Ave., was arrested for theft after a business on Lester Avenue reported the theft of merchandise valued at $37.98.

-1:23 p.m.: warrant. Joseph W. Schmidt, 42, of Bradford, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-2:13 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Tiffany A. Roe, 28, 303 N. West Ave., was served for failing to pay city taxes.

SUNDAY

-10:54 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in which water pills were stolen.

-6:39 p.m.: criminal damaging. A living room window, valued at $120, was reported damaged.

-5:50 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 16-year-old male was arrested for being unruly.

-3:56 p.m.: domestic violence. Tia R. Bennion, 22, 419 Michigan St., was arrested for domestic violence after police investigated a disturbance complaint in the 400 block of Michigan Street.

-3:20 p.m.: warrant. Michael Gorby, 28, of Vandalia, was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant.

-3:21 a.m.: domestic violence. A 16-year-old male was arrested for domestic violence.

-1:15 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police are investigating a criminal trespass report in which the individual who was asked to leave the property reportedly had been previously trespassed.

SATURDAY

-11:48 p.m.: warrant. Donald L. Campbell Jr., 44, of Anna, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:03 p.m.: juvenile delinquent. A 15-year-old male was arrested for being unruly.

-6:23 p.m.: theft. A business on Michigan Street reported the theft of a 145 piece Stanley tool set, valued at $59.88, and a Black Jack 360 handle, valued at $27.88.

-6:03 p.m.: theft. Two solar lantern lights, valued at $100, were reported stolen from a residence on Taft Street.

-3:11 p.m.: warrant. Shane T. Wise, 38, 329 Park St., was served a summons for a warrant.

-1:42 p.m.: theft. An Ohio license plate was reported stolen from a 2002 Dodge.

-10:21 a.m.: found property. A blue Oakley lanyard with a set of keys on it and a belt was found near the creek in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-1:16 a.m.: aggravated burglary. Police are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

FRIDAY

-8:44 p.m.: theft. Warrants were issued for the arrest of two people who ate and then left a restaurant on South Ohio Avenue without paying their bill.

-3:57 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 17-year-old female was verbally served for being unruly.

-4:46 p.m.: domestic violence. Benjamin M. Current, 39, 219 N. West Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-12:07 p.m.: domestic violence. Christopher J. Dysinger, 18, 1198 Apple Blossom Lane, was arrested for domestic violence.

-10:10 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report made by an business on Wapakoneta Avenue of the theft of $999.

THURSDAY

-10:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. A power cord, valued at $100, was reported damaged at a property on Jefferson Street.

-7:54 p.m.: theft. A report was made about a unruly child and the theft of a 2016 Chrysler.

-7:17 p.m.: physical control. Police are investigating a suspected physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

-2:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. The right front tire was reported cut on a red 2004 Honda Civic. Damage is set at $100.

June 3

-10:16 a.m.: criminal damaging. The front tires were cut and rear bumper was reported damaged on a tan 2009 Pontiac in the 300 block of South Miami Avenue. The total amount of damages is set at $700.

Crashes

Elvis L. Wood, 22, of Pleasant Hill, was cited with right of way yielded after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Wood had just parked his vehicle on the south side of East North Street when he walked in front of the eastbound vehicle on East North Street that was driven by Marion T. Honaker, 79, 102 Brooklyn Ave. Wood was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Wood was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Brian A. Tucker, 16, of Minster, was cited with right of way turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:33 p.m.

Tucker was traveling westbound on East Russell Road and when attempting to turn southbound onto North Main Avenue struck the front driver’s side of an eastbound vehicle on East Russell.

The other vehicle was driven by Barbara S. Turnmire, 63, 8122 Lochard Road.

Turnmire’s 2012 Toyota was towed from the scene by Brian’s Towing & Recovery.

• Larry G. Grigsby, 49, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:38 p.m.

Grigsby was traveling eastbound on Fair Road near the Interstate 75 exit ramp when he went through the red light and struck the vehicle on the I-75 exit ramp that had moved forward after the light turned green in an attempt to turn left onto Fair Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Dustin Keener, 37, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:53 to 7:10 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-6:54 p.m.: service call. Crews responded to assist with a stuck elevator.

-7:51 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

SUNDAY

-5:41 a.m. to 9:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-8:03 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm set off by a faulty smoke detector.

-1:16 a.m. to 10:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-2:15 to 10:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

