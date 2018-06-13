Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:49 a.m.: warrant. Elaine M. Sharp, 48, of Fort Loramie, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-11:53 p.m.: warrant. Joshua Alan King, 37, 310 Enterprise Ave., was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-6:26 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued following a domestic violence investigation.

-4:33 p.m.: criminal damaging. A Delinte tire, valued at $300, on a beige, 2008 Dodge was reported damaged. The vehicle was also reported to have been trespassed.

-6:12 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two Plum Ridge Park slides were reported damaged on East Hoewisher Road. The damage is set at $100.

-3:31 p.m.: failure to comply. Christian J. Mackson, 25, of Dayton, was arrested for failure to comply, forgery, tampering with evidence, possessing criminal tools and receiving stolen property.

-3:17 p.m.: burglary. A home on Jefferson Street was reportedly broken into and a 65-inch flat screen Samsung TV, valued at $1,165, an Xbox One S game console, valued at $300, a gold Mongoose BMX bike, valued at $10, a purple Huffy BMX bike, valued at $10, and six video games, valued at $100, were reported stolen.

-2:24 to 2:41 p.m.: forgery. Two businesses on Michigan Street reported receiving counterfeit money.

-9:27 a.m.: theft. A circular saw, valued at $30, was reported stolen from a the back area of a property on North Main Avenue.

Crashes

No one was cited after a crash on Monday at 3:31 p.m.

An unoccupied vehicle owned by Carol J. Simmons, 722 S. Main Ave., traveled westbound in the 200 block of West Parkwood Street from a parking spot after it was left in neutral without the parking brake activated and struck the mailbox at 211 W. Parkwood St.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:10 to 7:44 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-8:10 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a rekindled fire from the live fire-experiments at 2401 Wapakoneta Ave. earlier in the day.

-7:08 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.