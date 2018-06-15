Police log

FRIDAY

-2:48 a.m.: contempt. Thomas C. Johnson, 56, 128 ½ Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-1:13 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police took a report that someone had trespassed on a property on Doorley Road.

THURSDAY

-4:36 p.m.: theft. Four brown wicker chairs, valued at $80, were reported stolen.

-3:20 p.m.: warrant. Harry Carey, 43, 224 Grove St., was served a summons out of Sidney Municipal Court.

-11:20 a.m.: warrant. Roger A. Purtee, 53, 1527 E. Court St., Apt. A, was arrested on an out of county warrant after he reported his fat frame red mountain bike, valued at $500, was stolen off of his front porch.

WEDNESDAY

-2:24 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a reported burglary in which two Wolf Break Action .50-caliber muzzle loader, valued at $268, a Wolf Bolt Action .50-caliber muzzle loader, valued at $268, and two camouflage and black gun cases, valued at $50, were stolen from a property on Oak Avenue.

-11:41 a.m.: juvenile delinquent. Two male juveniles were arrested for being delinquent and possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

-9:35 a.m.: theft. A business on North Main Avenue reported the theft of $47 in cash.

Crashes

Melissa J. Hereford, 30, of Conover, was cited with turning at intersection after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:56 p.m.

Hereford was traveling eastbound on East Court Street and when making a left hand turn onto Brooklyn Avenue she turned into the pathway of the westbound vehicle on East Court Street that was driven by Terry B. Brown, 54, of Lewistown.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:30 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-2:21 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

