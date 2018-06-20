Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:38 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 212 Leo St., in Jackson Township, to investigate a complaint.

-6:51 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Wones Road, in Jackson Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

TUESDAY

-11:34 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 17888 Sharp Road, in Salem Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-10:56 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Dingman Slagle Road, in Perry Township, on the report of trespassing.

-10:32 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of Pence Road, in Perry Township, on the report of a downed tree.

-7:42 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 13277 Lochard Road, in Franklin Township, on the report of threatening/harassing phone calls.

-3:31 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 9901 Pasco Montra Road, in Salem Township, on the report of online threats.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-3:46 a.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to Circle K/Subway, at 500 E. State St., in Dinsmore Township, on the report of a suspicious person.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:45 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 4000 block of state Route 589, in Green Township.

TUESDAY

-8:52 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police responded to the 300 block of Sioux Street, in McLean Township.

-3:00 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5000 block of Stoker Road, in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

