Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-4:31 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies were dispatched to 18620 State Route 47 in Salem Township on report someone was heard outside of the residence.

-12:15 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to Wilson Health on Michigan Street on the report of a suspicious person.

THURSDAY

-10:34 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to The Way International on Wierwille Road in Van Buren Township on the report of harrassment and trespassing.

-9:35 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 203 West Main Street on Salem Township on the report of trespassing.

-8:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 3212 Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report of a dispute over property.

-5:11 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Lindsey Road in Washington Township on the report someone was rolling up wire and carrying it off.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police was dispatched to Wendy’s on Commerce Drive in Anna on the report of a crash involving two semitrailers.

THURSDAY

-11:56 p.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police was dispatched to Koenig Equipment Inc. on County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious car.

-3:06 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police was dispatched to Steinke’s Marathon gas station on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a rear end crash.

SUNDAY

-12:18 p.m.: criminal damaging. Jordan Allen Mabes, 28, 1437 Children’s Home Road, Sidney, was arrested for criminal damaging and aggravated menacing.

Crashes

Richard L. Swartz, 63, 714 Mojave Court, Sidney, was cited with unsecured load after a crash on Monday at 6:29 p.m.

Swartz was traveling westbound on Riverside Drive when the entertainment center he was carrying in the bed of his truck fell out and hit an eastbound vehicle on Riverside Drive that was driven by Donald E. David, 83, 1960 State Route 47, Maplewood.

The collision caused functional damage to the driver’s side of David’s vehicle.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:57 a.m.

Edward A. Poeppelman, 63, of Wapakoneta, was traveling northbound on state Route 29 when his vehicle’s right front tire blew out and caused the vehicle to go east into the end of a guardrail and then continue off the east side of the roadway before coming to a stop in the ditch.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:09 a.m.

Rochelle A. Figel, 47, of Huber Heights, was operating a motorcycle westbound on state Route 47 when she came to a “left graded” turn on the roadway and drifted to the right side of the roadway and then laid down the bike in the ditch.

Figel was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-8:03 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

