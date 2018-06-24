Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-5:25 p.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating a report of the theft of items from a residence in the 7000 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-1:35 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Jackson Center Police is investigating a report of the theft of a trailer from the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:02 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies were dispatched to to 3000 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-10:30 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 9000 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.

-9:47 a.m.: crash with injuries. Maplewood Fire, Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in the 12000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-8:27 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire was dispatched to Botkins Road at Morris Rose Road in Jackson Township for a possible vehicle fire.

SATURDAY

-4:47 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 5000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-3:52 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire was dispatched to Auglaize County to assist with a gasoline spill on the roadway between mile marker 106-107 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-9:04 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-8:48 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire was dispatched to state Routes 29 and 705 for an unknown fire in Franklin Township.

-6:48 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Monterey Drive in McLean Township.

-3:27 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Botkins Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the 104 mile marker on Interstate 75 in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

