Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-6:30 a.m.: K-9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K-9 training in Preble County.

TUESDAY

-9:18 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to 14755 Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report juveniles were trespassing on the property.

-3:43 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist children services.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:38 a.m.: identity theft. Anna Police investigated an identity theft complaint at 541 W. Main Street.

-8:31 a.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 4000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report a tree was down.

TUESDAY

-7:04 p.m.: loud music. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 227 Robb St. in Jackson Township on the report of loud music.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:16 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to Miami County on the report of a crash with injuries.

-9:50 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Mason Road in McLean Township.

-6:20 a.m.: crash. New Bremen Rescue responded to Lock Two Road at Roettger Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-3:41 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

TUESDAY

-9:21 p.m.: fire. Anna, Fort Loramie, Van Buren Township and Sidney Fire Departments responded to Dorothy Love on Cisco Road in Clinton Township on the report of a structure fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.